Kunte optimistic of breakthrough in 2022

The man behind Kunte Comedies, Kennedy Joshua Kuntenga, says he is optimistic that 2022 is going to be a year of breakthrough in as far as his comedies are concerned as he is currently building a team of talented young people that will work under his brand.

Kunte humorous comedies are steadily impressing on various social networking sites such as Facebook and Whatsap for the great satire employed in them.

Some of the comedies circulating on social media include Neighbor Neighbor Series, Dobadoba Series, Debt Collector and the workout among others.

Speaking in an interview, Kennedy Kuntenga said his comedies focus much on promoting Culture, Entertainment and Education among others.

Kuntenga said despite 2021 being a rough year due to Covid, lessons learnt are worthy to make something big in 2022.

“As a team we met some challenges in 2021 but the major challenge was financial problems that hindered us not to do more videos as we thought we could do. For us to do a comic video we spend about K150, 000, so it has really been a challenge for us to bring resources together with Covid amidst us.

“I am happy that 2022 has started so well and I have a feeling that we will do more things this year. The challenges have made us to dream big, correct the errors we made and strategizing how we do our work,” he said

According to Kuntenga, Malawians should expect more comedies that will bring excitement and laughter both in Malawi and across the borders.

“My vision is to become one of the greatest Comedians in the world, and I trust God that this will happen and considering that I have more followers in countries like South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Mozambique,” he said

Kuntenga said his career started way back when he was in primary school and his passion grew in 2019 when he devoted time to start watching both local and international comedies on YouTube and he learnt a lot.

One of Play Writers and Actor Kunte works with, Brazio Kanyong’o said Kunte comedies are not only fun but they are also educative.

“They have rich content and one can draw life lessons from them,” he said.

Apart comedies, Kennedy Kuntenga does business and also works at the ministry of Homeland Security