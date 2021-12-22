Malawi Govt. to construct 34 top quality secondary schools

President Lazarus Chakwera has announced that government will construct 34 top quality secondary schools with multi-storey structures. One school will be constructed in each of the 34 Education Districts in Malawi.

Chakwera, during a national address delivered last night, said the construction of the schools “must start immediately”.

According to a post on Malawi Ministry of Education Facebook page, the 34 secondary schools shall be centres of excellence and will provide high quality, state of the art equipment, Teaching and Learning Materials.

“The infrastructure package for the schools of excellence will be of high quality and standards befitting the vision. Most of the structures will be multi-storey buildings.

“Take note these centres of excellence are different from any other project the Ministry or partners are implementing in the country,” reads part of the post.

The Ministry of Education also said that the long-term vision of government is to construct adequate quality infrastructure at all levels of the education sector to accommodate the education needs of all children, youth and young adults.

The ministry added that it wants to establish a vibrant and competitive national education system that promotes socio-economic development through the provision of needs-based curricula, combined with the application and utilization of science, technology, and innovation.