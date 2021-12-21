Corruption suspect Batatawala granted bail

Businessman Abdul Karim Batatawala, who is accused of defrauding Malawi Government of about K1.5 billion and laundering K2.5 billion, has been granted bail.

Senior Resident Magistrate Martin Chipofya has granted bail to the businessman and has adjourned the corruption case to 20th January, 2022.

Batatawala has been ordered to pay bail bond of 800,000 Malawi Kwacha cash, to present surety bonded at K2.5 Million Kwacha non-cash and to surrender travel documents.

He has also been ordered to comply with state in any further investigations, not to leave Blantyre without notifying the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and not to interfere with witnesses.

The court has also ruled that Batatawala should be examined by an independent doctor if he falls sick.

Yesterday, the ACB asked the to deny bail to the suspect due to concerns that he may evade trial and that he may employ tactics to delay the case.

Batatawala was arrested last week after the ACB established that the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services awarded a contract to Abdul Karim Batatawala without following procurement procedures.

He was charged with two counts of conspiracy to defraud government about K1.5 billion and money laundering of about K2.1 billion.