Malawi Police arrest Tanzanian woman over drug possession

Police at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) have arrested a 27-year-old Tanzanian national for being found in possession of dangerous drugs.

The woman has been identified as Walid Saidi Salum.

Her arrest follows routine checks that Police conducts at the international airport in arrival and departure terminals.

According to a statement posted on Malawi Police Facebook Page, Salum entered Malawi on December 6 by road through Songwe border. She proceeded to Blantyre.

On December 8, she left Blantyre through Chileka Airport on a Malawian airlines flight enroute to New Delhi- India for business.

When she arrived at KIA, Police suspected her movements. They took hold of her travelling suitcase and passed it through the X-ray machine.

Upon checking, it was discovered that the suitcase contained the drug substance apomorphine weighing approximately 1.8 kilograms.

The drug will soon be forwarded to Malawi Pharmacy Medicines & Poisons board for testing. The suspect, Wahida Said Salum, 27, hails from Mbagara- Dar es Salaam in Tanzania.

She will appear in court soon to answer a charge of being found in possession of dangerous drug.