Radio personality Atom the DJ dies

Radio personality John Mota, popularly known as Atom the DJ has died in Blantyre.

Writing on Facebook, Journalist Aubrey Kusakala who once worked with Mota at Power FM 101, the radio personality has died this morning at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

“According to his brother Grevazio Mota, John has succumbed to High Blood Pressure,” Kusakala said.

Meanwhile, many people on social media have paid tribute to the radio personality.

Aubrey Johnson “Working with him, you feel the love of the father. He corrects, impart skill to anyone around. I remembered him when we were both at Angaliba Tv & Radio. Atom de DJ ndikusowa ine. Rest in Peace my Brother in Media.”

“A talent gone too soon. He was a talented DJ. What a big loss to the nation. May he rest in eternal peace,” said Moneko Zoto.

Musician Lucius Banda said: “Rest in peace my good friend John Mota. Aka Atom DJ. A boy from my village sosola.”

Apart from Power FM 101 and Angaliba, Atom also worked for other radio stations including MBC and Ufulu Radio.