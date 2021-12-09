MultiChoice and Africa Magic announce eighth edition of the AMVCAs

The eighth edition of Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCAs) will take place in Nigeria next year and submission of entries which started last week will close on Friday,14 January 2022.

There have been Malawian winners of the awards in the past. Joyce Mhango Chavula won the AMVCA Best Southern Movie in 2016 with her film Lilongwe and Shemu Joyah won the same category with the Road to Sunrise in 2018.

The coming AMVCAs will see the return of the Best Africa Magic Original Drama Series, Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series as well as the Best Dressed Male and Female award, which will be voted for on the night of the event.

Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, said the industry continues to thrive against all odds and they are proud of the improvements seen across different fields in the industry since the inception of the awards in 2013.

Ugbe added that the eighth edition of the AMVCAs once again demonstrates their commitment to spotlight the immense talent they have in the African film and TV industry and promises to leave a much bigger impact than previous editions.

Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria Dr. Busola Tejumola said: “We are very excited about the Best Online Social Content Creator category as we believe this will further underscore our commitment to represent all content creators and inspire new talent. There is no better time than now to recognize and celebrate this growing digital community as we stage the eight edition of the awards.”

The AMVCAs will now take place in Lagos, Nigeria in 2022 with Amstel Malta as headline sponsor.

Hailed as the premium awards for filmmakers in Africa, the AMVCAs has recognized and celebrated outstanding achievements in the African film and TV industry both in front and behind the cameras.

Following the seventh edition in 2020, plans for the next instalment were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the attendant concerns on the health and safety of all stakeholders.

Films, made-for-television movies or television series previously entered or nominated for an award, or awarded a prize in another film and television competition are eligible to enter for the AMVCAs.

In addition, all films, made-for-television movies or television series are eligible for entry to the AMVCA if they were broadcast, publicly screened or exhibited from 1 December 2019 to 30 November 2021.