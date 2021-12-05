Malawi coach Meck Mwase demoted, Marinica to take charge at Afcon

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has named the newly hired Technical Director Marion Marian Mario Marinica as the Flames interim coach for the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroun, replacing Meck Mwase who has now been demoted to the position of deputy coach.

The decision was made on Saturday during FAM’s Executive Committee meeting where, amongst others, members scrutinized the performance of the Malawi National Football Team in the just ended Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers where the team finished bottom of Group D.

In a statement released by the Association on Sunday afternoon, FAM said the Flames’ dismal performance in the World Cup campaign was a concern and an urgent change to the panel was needed in order to ensure that the team is well prepared ahead of January’s tournament.

“The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) wishes to advise that the Executive Committee at its meeting of 3rd December 2021 meeting took a decision to re-organise the technical set up of the Flames to ensure that it is well prepared for the forthcoming Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroun 2022.

“This comes against the background of the Flames’ dismal performance at the just ended Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, where the team ended bottom of the table. Upon reflection, it has become very clear that the team has technical and tactical deficiencies that have to be worked on in order to turn around its performance.

“After careful consideration, the Executive Committee approved that that new Technical Director, Marian Mario Marinica should temporarily take charge of the Flames as Head of Technical Panel supported by Meck Mwase,” reads part of the statement.

FAM also announced the hiring of Ged Searson and Clwyd Jones as a Data Analyst and Sports Pyschologist respectively to work with the team.

“However, realising the enormity of the gap that has to be closed and the daunting task that lies ahead, the Executive Committee approved the hiring of a professional Data Analyst and Sports Psychologist to work with the team,” continued the presser.

However, the country’s soccer governing body was quick to reveal that this new arrangement is only for Afcon with the view to improving the team’s performance.

“It is our expectation that during this period, Meck Mwase and his counterparts will learn from the new Technical Director as he introduces a new philosophy to improve style of play. In the spirit of national unity and pride, FAM would like to urge all stakeholders to rally behind the Flames and render support to the Technical Panel so that it should be given a chance to deliver the desired results,” concluded the statement which was signed by General Secretary Alfred Gunda.

Below is the list of Flames’ Afcon Technical Panel:

Marian Mario Marinica-Head Coach

Meck Mwase- 1st Assistant Coach

Lovemore Fazili- 2nd Assistant Coach

Bob Mpinganjira- Fitness Trainer

Ged Searson- Data Analyst

Clwyd Searson- Sports Psychologist

Chikondi Mandalasi- Physiotherapist

Gift Logomeka- Team Doctor

Clement Kafwafwa- Team