Malawi Police say car sex cases on the rise in Blantyre

Malawi Police say car sex is illegal in Malawi and anyone found having sex in a car will be arrested.

The law enforcers have issued the warning after registering cases of car sex in Blantyre over the past two weeks.

According to the law enforcers, there is a rise in car sex cases mostly involving men and sex workers around Kameza in Blantyre.

“Instead of going to lodges, people are having fun with sex workers in cars. Note that this is illegal. Anyone found will be arrested,” Chileka Police Station Officer, James Mbale, told the local media.

Mbale added that they have registered cases in which men were robbed of valuable items while having sex with women in their cars at odd hours.

Some of the items stolen from such people over the past two weeks include cars, laptops and phones.

Meanwhile, Police have so far recovered two cars which were stolen from men while they were having sex with women. Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the criminal acts.