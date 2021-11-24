Anti-government protests: Lilongwe Council refuses permission to Kalindo

The Lilongwe City Council (LCC) has refused to grant permission to politician Bon Kalindo to hold anti-government demonstrations in the city on 26 November.

The council says the city is already holding the SADC Industrialization Week which will end on 27 November and Malawi Police officers are providing security to delegates.

According to a letter the council has written to Kalindo, officers will not be able to provide security during the demonstrations.

The council has since called on Kalindo to postpone the demonstrations to a later date.

However, Kalindo who also organized similar demonstrations in Blantyre last week, has rushed to court to obtain an injunction against the council’s decision.

According to a Notice signed by Registrar of the Lilongwe Registry, hearing of the application for injunction will be held tomorrow at the High Court in Lilongwe.

The ‘Malawi Salibwino’ demonstrations are aimed at protesting against rising cost of living in the country and demanding government to find solutions to the economic crisis.

On Friday last week, police fired teargas following acts of violence during similar protests.