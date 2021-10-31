Jamaican artist Chris Martin winds up LiFest with great performance

Lilongwe Golf Club was filled with excitement in the early hours of Sunday as Jamaican reggae dancehall star Chris Martin and other local artists entertained people with their amazing performances during Lilongwe musical festival.

The show started around 1 pm yesterday with performances by local artists, but a lot of people started coming at the festival around 6 pm. Some other artist that performed in the evening are the likes of Malinga Mafia, Sangie and Mitengeli.

And during midnight, the stage was on fire with performances from artists like Eli Njuchi, Gwamba, Kelly Kay and Namadingo.

And after midnight it’s when Jamaican Reggae dancehall artist hit the stage with his full band and he started with greeting the fans in Malawi vernacular language Chichewa “Mulibwanji a Malawi?? Ndimakukondani” and this made people to enjoy his performance.

The reggae dancehall star performed many songs including Paper Loving, Chill Spot, Cheaters Prayer, GirlFriends, You Hold me, Mi friend Dem and others. He started performing quarter to 2 during midnight and he finished his performance around 3 am early morning and people were not tired, still they wanted Chris to perform more songs. His band was also amazing and almost everyone at the show enjoyed his greatest performance and went back to their homes with joy and full of excitement.

The Lilongwe music festival started on Friday 29 October, 2021, with performances from Nigerian afro star Joeboy and South African singer and songwriter Shekhinah as well as other local artists such as Martse, Charisma, Suffix and Tay Grin.

The festival was organised to spread the word against gender-based violence (GBV) and to raise awareness on mental health, in addition to amplify collaboration in the arts and entertainment industry.