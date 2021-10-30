Alliance to conduct study on challenges midwives face

White Ribbon Alliance says it will conduct a study called “What midwives want” to understand the challenges midwives face so that the challenges can be addressed in a bid to reduce maternal mortality in Malawi.

This was revealed on Thursday in Lilongwe during a press briefing with media practitioners.

White Ribbon Alliance Hester Mkwinda Nyasulu told journalists that the campaign will be in form of a study where 5000 midwives across the country will be engaged to understand the challenges midwives face during working time.

Nyasulu noted that the country has high maternal mortality ratio as most women are dying whilst giving birth as such they have partnered with Association of Malawian Midwives (AMAMI) to reach out to the Midwives without difficulties.

“Now the puzzle we have in Malawi is that 99% of women are delivering in health facilities but we still have high maternal mortality ratio why is so. Our study will find out what are challenges are there in our health facilities so that we can address these issues that are there. After the study we are going to engage key stakeholders such as government, private sector, donor partners to make sure that we all come together to address challenges that midwives are facing,” he said.

On his part, Association of Malawian Midwives Vice President Daniel Kawaye commended White Ribbon Alliance organisation for coming up with the initiative saying it will provide a room not only to midwives but also nurses who have been facing number of challenges.

Kawaye has encouraged the midwives more especially those who have been targeted for the study to express their grievances so that required support should be rendered to them as well as other midwives who are voiceless.

Malawi has one of the highest maternal mortality ratios globally, currently estimated at 439 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births according to Malawi Demographic Health Survey.