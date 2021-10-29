Govt commends Illovo for donating vehicles to Nchalo and Ngabu Police

Government has commended Illovo Sugar Malawi Limited for donating vehicles worth K40 million to Nchalo Police Station and Ngabu Police Post in Chikwawa district.

Illovo and its partners, Unitrans and Garda World donated the vehicles during a ceremony held in Chikwawa.

Speaking during the ceremony, Deputy of Lands Abida Mia said the donation has come at a time when officers were facing transportation challenges.

Mia who is Member of Parliament for Chikwawa Mkombezi noted that apart from donation, the company also renovated Nchalo and Ngabu which will create conducive working environment for the police officers.

“I would like to thank Illovo Sugar Company and its partners for coming in to assist in such a big way, because, having put our efforts together in terms of vehicles, furniture and the decorations, we have made a bold step ahead together in such a great partnership that will bring out the best from our police in Chikwawa Nkombezi and the entire district.

“It is my humble appeal, that the efforts that we have made, should be exemplary to others of goodwill, who will find it appropriate as well as imperative, to prioritize security in our areas and communities through assisting our police. In so doing, we will enable our police officers to effectively discharge their duties,” she explained.

She then said the people of Chikwawa and particularly Nkombezi Constituency expect a reduction in cases of theft of cattle, rape and gender based violence and child trafficking especially across the borders and asked the security providers to take good care of the renovated structures and vehicles.

On his part, Illovo Sugar Malawi Limited Managing Director Lekani Katandula said that due to rising number of theft cases and assaults on guards and other employees who are Community members of Nchalo and Ngabu, the company felt compelled to reach out to the Ministry of Homeland Security.

Katandula went on to say that they also introduced 23 Community policing forums which contributed to the 39 arrests where 10 of the arrested individuals have been successfully convicted.

He said it is their hope that the vehicles will assist the police to improve their mobility as they carry out their duties of combating crime in the district.