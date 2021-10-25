Sumbuleta pleads not guilty

Former Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Director General Aubrey Sumbuleta has pleaded not guilty to charges of indecent assault, sexual harassment and abuse of office.

Sumbuleta has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual harassment and three counts of abuse of office.

He is accused of committing the sexual related offences against female employees at the public broadcaster.

According to a Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) report, Sumbuleta allegedly sexually abused four women at the public broadcaster.

One woman said she was sexually abused in 2010 when Sumbuleta was working as Deputy Director of Information and after he became MBC boss in 2015, the working environment became hostile for her.

The women have since been paid K49 million as compensation.

Meanwhile, Sumbuleta wants the case moved to Blantyre where he was arrested and where most of the alleged offences were committed.

His lawyer David Kanyenda said it is inconveniencing for Sumbuleta, who is on bail, to be travelling to Lilongwe to attend court as he has to spend on transport and accommodation.

But Dr Steve Kayuni Director of Public Prosecution objected to the reasons saying the State has 10 witnesses and the majority resides in Lilongwe.

Justice Redson Kapindu is expected to make a ruling on the application on 12 November.