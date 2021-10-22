First Lady Chakwera donates to needy Kenyans

First Lady Monica Chakwera yesterday presented a donation of 10 wheelchairs and undisclosed cash to Little Sisters of the Poor, a charity facility that cares for the extremely poor elderly in Nairobi, Kenya.

Chakwera visited the centre together with Kenya’s First Lady Margret Kenyatta.

The donation to the centre was made through Madame Kenyatta’s foundation called Beyond Zero Initiative which has made strides in promoting well-being through provision of mobile clinics where people access medical care in the localities.

Sister-in-Charge of the centre, Sister Bridget Mwiru, said the Catholic charity organisation cares for the elderly and people with a poor background through their centres in Mombasa and Nairobi.

“The elderly people are taken in regardless of their faith, race or tribe. Most of them are sickly and require a lot of care and medical attention,” said Sister Mwiru.

Little Sisters of the Poor was established in 1985 and currently accommodates over 70 people. It solely runs on donations and volunteerism to provide services that include utilities, health, food and nursing.

The activity for the First Ladies was on the sidelines of the three-day visit to Kenya by Malawi President Lazarus who was invited by his counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta.