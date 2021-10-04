Heartbreaking: Makhadzi apologises for her dark inner thigh

South African powerhouse Makhadzi of Murahu fame who was among the Malawi Sand Festival headliners held at Nkopola lodge in Mangochi has apologized for having dark inner thighs following a trending image taken by Ras Kasengwa of her performing.

Writing on her official Facebook page, Makhadzi said she was concerned of how Malawian photographer humiliated her last Friday by publishing the pictures of of the many shots he captured during her performance on stage.

Makhadzi believes Kasengwa had a hidden motive for posting the photo with her dark inner thighs countourly exposed.

“I would like to apologise to my fans if only if your are disappointed these pictures. The were a lot of beautiful pictures that cameraman captured and supposed to be posted but he chose to post this to promote his brand forgetting the damage he is doing to my soul. I know I am strong and these all will pass. Unfortunately, I cannot change my inner part, I am like this and I am proud”, Said Makhadzi in the post.

She also blamed people who are editing the pictures to further bully her.

“The only thing that people are doing is to is to try to edit my pictures with different with bad and shameful features. Yes I am strong but my family and friends are not as I am . Seeing them crying about edited pictures really break me and affect me badly.

“I would like to ask everyone one who react to with this picture that you are planting something that can affect me badly. I humble myself politely to ask everyone to stop humiliating me. I didn’t have energy to block you, I love you all”, she wrote.

In reaction to the post, many of her Facebook page followers say there is no need for her to apologise for having dark inner thighs, encouraging her to forget about the those who are bullying her by concentrating on her career with confidence.

Several people have been giving her a nod of support.

The hate is really unnecessary 🥺🥺 most of us girls have dark inner thighs 😩now one has to apologize for it #Makhadzi pic.twitter.com/O1VfdXVCYv — Ngobeni Akanie (@Akanie15) October 4, 2021

The fact that Makhadzi had to apologize for her dark inner thighs really broke me.💔#Makhadzi pic.twitter.com/sNpyJ5Wsb2 — Papa Rethabile Le Lethabo ♥ (@mphomokola) October 4, 2021

Appreciation tweet for her let's show her some love #Makhadzi pic.twitter.com/Jf3un7mqEK — Diego_Chuene (@Diegochuene) October 4, 2021

Makhadzi we love 😍 they way you are, your skin is beautiful, your body is beautiful, your personality is beautiful, don't apologize for your skin ❤️🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽Black is beautiful ❤️ keep on shining Daughter of the Soil 🇿🇦 ❤️ We Love 😍 You #Makhadzi pic.twitter.com/nn0Efl8gqU — The-General (@SihleGeneral10) October 4, 2021

I’m light skinned and thick but my inner thighs are very dark due to friction.

I am Makhadzi and Makhadzi is me✊🏽#Makhadzi — Nkuli 💜🇿🇦🇱🇸 (@Nonkulycis_01) October 4, 2021

I’m light skinned and thick but my inner thighs are very dark due to friction.

I am Makhadzi and Makhadzi is me✊🏽#Makhadzi — Nkuli 💜🇿🇦🇱🇸 (@Nonkulycis_01) October 4, 2021

Why must Makhadzi Apologize for extra melanin. Black people hate themselves stru 🤞🏾. Anything light or close to whiteness is celebrated as clean and beautiful anything dark or black is associated with ugliness and dirt. The colonization did it's job#Makhadzi pic.twitter.com/jkWl2orz4d — No Name Brand (@DreamerSib) October 4, 2021

Makhadzi returns to Malawi next month for the Hangout Music Festival at Kabumba Hotel in Salina.