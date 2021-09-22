Sparc Systems donate K3 million towards procurement AGM

…Saulos Chilima, PLO Lumumba to grace event

Sparc Systems Limited has donated MK3 million as a contribution towards Malawi Institute of Procurement and Supply 2021 Annual General Meeting slated for Sunbird Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi from 23 September to 25th September, 2021.

Speaking during cheque presentation, Senior Technical Sales Engineer Esnor Wadi said her company believes that Procurement profession requires digitalization as they are the gatekeepers of managing various resources for the country.

“As an ICT company, we believe that the Procurement profession requires the digitalization most as they are the gatekeepers for managing various resources for various organizations. We also believe in efficiency and the only way to achieve that is to fully equip the Procurement sector with the right tools that can simplify their work hence the decision to make this donation.”

“In other countries where we operate, the Procurement sector has got Procurement portals that help link them up with suppliers of various systems for easy delivery of services. With such portals, suppliers do not necessary require to submit physical documents at Procurement sites as all the procedures are carried out through the portals and that’s why we want to be part of the solution in Malawi,” she said.

Receiving the donation on behalf of MIPS, Board Member and Chair of Finance Maureen Mbejere hailed the ICT service providers for the timely donation, saying it will go a long way to help them facilitate the AGM which they are having.

“We are very grateful to Sparc Systems Limited for this timely donation which will go a long way to help us facilitate the Annual Conference we are having starting from 23 September to 25 September at Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi under the theme of Strategic Procurement and Supply Chain Management.

“We feel this is very important theme to equip the Procurement professionals with the tools on how to manage the procurement function in the country because this is a strategic center of economic development of the country because 75 percent of what we spend from the annual budget of the country goes through Procurement and Supply Chain Management. Therefore, our professional need to be equipped with proper tools on how to strategically manage the Procurement function so that the country grows economically,” she explained.

The AGM will be opened by the country’s Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima.

Among other notable speakers will be Kenya’ PLO Lumumba.

This is a second donation from Sparc Systems Limited within a week after the company made a MK2 million donation towards ICTAM Expo slated for this month at Bingu International Conference Center in Lilongwe.