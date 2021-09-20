FPAM distributes 7,000 condoms to UNIMA students

By Solister Mogha – MANA

Family Planning Association of Malawi (FPAM) distributed over 7, 000 condoms to University of Malawi students during their social weekend.

Speaking during the event, FPAM Coordinator, Jimmy Kachale, said through Unified Budget Results and Accountability Framework Project, FPAM was implementing various health interventions including promotion of uptake of sexual reproductive health services.

According to Kachale, several research findings have shown that there is low uptake of sexual reproductive health services by Malawians including the youth.

He said to provoke interest among the youth, FPAM planned to support the institution of higher learning, formerly Chancellor College (Chanco), during the cultural social weekend celebrations.

“Today, we are supporting the University of Malawi with Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR)-condom campaign to promote sexual reproductive health and HIV services uptake among young people,” said Kachale.

Obna Sungani, a fourth-year student and peer educator said University of Malawi is one of the colleges with high cases of HIV and AIDS as well as sexually transmitted infections (STIs) due to the loose life by the students.

“Honestly, a lot happens at this college, therefore, bringing SRH services closer to the institution has more benefits than demerits,” he said.