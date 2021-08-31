Steve feels Spesho after working with Harmonize

Malawian singer cum producer Steve Spesho is in high spirits having worked with an international Bongo flavour star Harmonize.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24 on Monday Steve said working with the Tanzanian star is worth ululations.

“I feel really lucky and blessed to have a chance to work with an international star.”

However, he said teaming up Harmonize does not mean he is better than any Malawian producer.

“It doesn’t mean I am better than any Malawian producer, it’s just God who let me have such a chance.”

The two have worked together on an amapiano song called teacher. The song has won them plaudits from the audience, a few days after it was freed.

Spesho got the opportunity to work with the internationally recognised star through his friends who are based abroad. The Kwangwaru hit maker is among the cream of East African music.

Born Rajab Abdul Kahali, the singer has worked with a number of music heavyweights in Africa, in his career. The list includes his countryman Diamond Platinumz, and Congolese legend Awilo Longomba.