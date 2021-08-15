Innobuild partners FAM in sponsoring Mzuzu District Football League

A real estate agency has partnered with the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) in sponsoring the K5 million Mzuzu District FAM league.

FAM is currently sponsoring District Football Leagues to a tune of K2 million but with the coming in of Innobuild, Mzuzu League will be the highest sponsored district football league now pegged at K5 million.

In an interview after concluding discussions with the management of Innobuild, Northern Region Football Association’s (NRFA) General Secretary, Masiya Nyasulu expressed gratitude with the coming in of the agency saying the sponsorship boost raises competition in the district league.

“We had fruitful discussions with the management of Innobuild Limited who have topped up the sponsorship package for our district football league, that now means Mzuzu District Football League is the highest sponsored in the country,” Nyasulu said.

In a separate interview, Innobuild Limited Northern Region’s branch manager, Gift Nyasulu said his company believes in creating happiness to partners it is working with hence taking a step forwards football development which is followed by many people in the city.

“We believe in creating excitement by giving back to the partners we are working with, so we have decided to assist NRFA with K3 million which will go a long way in nurturing football talent at district level in the city of Mzuzu,” Nyasulu said.

FAM launched a K60 million District Football Leagues in a ceremony that was held at Chintheche ground in Nkhatabay District.