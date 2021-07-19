I have booked a private jet – Wikise

Parodic musician Wikise says he has chartered a private jet for his forthcoming music video for Hakuna Matata.

The Lilongwe based artist made the revelation earlier today. In his message, he said the video has costed him a hefty sum of K1.6million.

“The 1.6million kwacha video yasala pang’ono kumalizika. Guys to book a private jet sikotchipa (Almost done with the K1.6million worth music video. Booking a private jet is not a joke)” said the artist

This has given rise to great expectations from his followers. Others have gone as far as demanding a snippet for the video.

“I can’t wait for this K1.6million video. As we wait for the real deal, Wikise should consider releasing the video’s snippet as soon as possible,” said his follower Stella Gondwe.

The Chikamphulikire star follows in the footsteps of rapper Gwamba who also revealed an exorbitant cost for his latest video for a song called Get There.

Perhaps with the rise in the cost of production, artists are likely to dig deeper in their respective pockets towards visual craft.