Flames COSAFA squad named as Mwase is cleared of Covid

Flames head coach Meck Mwase has been cleared of COVID-19 after testing negative on Saturday and will travel with the team to South Africa on Monday morning for the 2021 COSAFA Cup.

Mwase had been in isolation since he tested positive on June 10 and missed Flames’ trip to Tanzania for an international friendly match on June 13 as well as the better part of the COSAFA camp.

All the Flames players and technical panel who were in camp have tested negative as the panel has named a 20-man final squad and four reserves for the two-week competition.

As per the competition’s rules and regulations each team is supposed to register 20 players in their final squad and other five as Reserves in case of COVID related incidents.

Strikers Zicco Mkanda and Muhamad Sulumba and midfielder Ndaziona Chatsalira, who were recalled after a long spell on the sidelines, have found their way in the final squad alongside Cyprus based midfielder Tawonga Chimodzi.

Super League leading scorer Maxwell Phodo and defenders Mark Fodya and Nickson Mwase are the uncapped players in the final squad.

The other uncapped players namely Nyasa Big Bullets goalkeeper Richard Chimbamba, defenders Eric Kaonga and Pilirani Thuli and midfielder Mischek Selemani are on Standby.

The Flames will start their COSAFA campaign on Wednesday against Madagascar before facing Zambia on July 13 in their last group B match.

The following is the full squad

Goalkeepers: Ernest Kakhobwe, William Thole

Defenders: Stanly Sanudi, Dennis Chembezi, Nickson Nyasulu, Nickson Mwase, Mark Fodya.

Midfielders: Rafiq Namwera, Chimwemwe Idana, Chikoti Chirwa, Tawonga Chimodzi, Mike Mkwate, Micium Mhone, Ndaziona Chatsalira, Vitumbiko Kumwenda

Strikers: Zicco Mkanda, Muhamad Sulumba, Maxwell Phodo, Schumacher Kuwali, Khuda Muyaba.

Reserves: Richard Chimbamba, Eric Kaonga, Pilirani Thuli, Mischeck Selemani

Source: FAM