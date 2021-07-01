EmmieDeboo calls on young girls to be positive role models in ‘Nzotheka’

Blantyre based up-and-coming artist, Emmie Zintambira, known by her stage name as EmmieDeboo is set to release a new single titled ‘Nzotheka’.

A golden voiced 18-year-old artist said the song seeks to encourage girls to work hard in school in order to be positive role models and responsible citizens.

“Nzotheka is a song in which am addressing issues which girls currently face in life, on the same am also talking much to the girl side to never be enticed with money or anything in order to sell their body with sex,” she said.

EmmieDeboo added that song also encourages young girls to hold hands in fighting ignorance and gender-based violence (GBV).

“Well, it’s my plea to my fellow young girls to learn saying no to things that can distract their lives.

“Our future is bright, once we hold hands tomorrow will be able to feed ourselves without looking depending on someone, so to everyone out there work hard, concentrate on studies so that should not regret one day,” she added.

The song has been produced and mastered by Jay Emm of drums.