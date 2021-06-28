Burna Boy becomes man to beat for Namadingo: Nigerian defends his BET award

Nigeria music giant Burna Boy has defended his BET award in the best international act slot, making him the man to beat for Malawian singer Patience Namadingo.

The recognition ceremony which was staged at Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, USA last night, saw the Nigerian man winning the award for a record of three times.

The award follows his Grammy awards glory. He becomes one of the African artists with more BET awards. He first claimed the accolade in question in 2019. Since then he has refused to loosen the grip on the honour.

He was competing with two other African artists in the category, his countryman Wizkid and Tanzanian Bongo flavour star Diamond Platinumz. Some of the previous winners from the continent are Sarkodie from Ghana and South Africa’s DJ Black Coffee.

Malawian Namadingo aspires to win the aforementioned prestigious award. His target was to be honoured in this year’s edition. On a sad note, he was not even nominated.

This means that the Malawian singer will have to fight tooth and nail to snatch the accolade from the Nigerian dreadlocked giant.

List of winners follows.

Album of The Year

After Hours – The Weeknd

Blame It on Baby – Dababy

Good News – Megan Thee Stallion

Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan (Winner)

King’s Disease – Nas

Ungodly Hour – Chloe X Halle

Best Collaboration

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – Wap (Winner)

Dababy Ft. Roddy Ricch – Rockstar

Dj Khaled Ft. Drake – Popstar

Jack Harlow Ft. Dababy, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – Whats Poppin (Remix)

Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Dababy – Cry Baby

Pop Smoke Ft. Lil Baby & Dababy – For The Night

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist

Beyoncé

H.E.R. (Winner)

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

Sza

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist

6lack

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown (Winner)

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Best New Artist

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

Giveon (Winner)

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiesty

Best Group

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chloe X Halle

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

Silk Sonic (Winner)

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion (Winner)

Latto

Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Dababy

Drake

Cole

Jack Harlow

Lil Baby (Winner)

Pop Smoke

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Bebe Winans – In Jesus Name

Cece Winans – Never Lost

H.E.R. – Hold Us Together

Kirk Franklin – Strong God (Winner)

Marvin Sapp – Thank You For It All

Tamela Mann – Touch From You

Bet Her Award

Alicia Keys Ft. Khalid – So Done

Brandy Ft. Chance The Rapper – Baby Mama

Bri Steves – Anti Queen

Chloe X Halle – Baby Girl

Ciara Ft. Ester Dean – Rooted

Sza – Good Days (Winner)

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria) (Winner)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Emicida (Brazil)

Headie One (Uk)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Young T & Bugsey (Uk)

Youssoupha (France)

Viewer’s Choice Award

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – Wap

Chris Brown & Young Thug – Go Crazy

Dababy Ft. Roddy Ricch – Rockstar

Dj Khaled Ft. Drake – Popstar

Drake Ft. Lil Durk – Laugh Now Cry Later

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé – Savage (Remix) (Winner)

Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Arlo Parks – United Kingdom

Bramsito – France

Bree Runway – United Kingdom (Winner)

Elaine – South Africa

Mc Dricka – Brazil

Ronisia – France

Tems – Nigeria

Video Of The Year

Cardi B – Up

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – Wap (Winner)

Chloe X Halle – Do It

Chris Brown & Young Thug – Go Crazy

Drake Ft. Lil Durk – Laugh Now Cry Later

Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open

Video Director Of The Year

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars And Florent Déchard (Winner)

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Best Movie

Coming 2 America

Judas And The Black Messiah (Winner)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

One Night In Miami…

Soul

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Best Actress

Andra Day (Winner)

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

Jurnee Smollett

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Best Actor

Aldis Hodge

Chadwick Boseman (Winner)

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Eddie Murphy

Lakeith Stanfield

Youngstars Award

Alex R. Hibbert

Ethan Hutchison

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin (Winner)

Michael Epps

Storm Reid

Sportswoman Of The Year Award

A’ja Wilson

Candace Parker

Claressa Shields

Naomi Osaka (Winner)

Serena Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Sportsman Of The Year Award

Kyrie Irving

Lebron James (Winner)

Patrick Mahomes

Russell Westbrook

Russell Wilson

Stephen Curry