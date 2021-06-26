Breaking: Malawi holds first Gay pride parade

Homosexuality Malawi

Malawi is today hosting the first ever gay parade as part of the Pride Month celebration.

The event, a show of resilience against antigay laws in one of the most homophobic countries in the world is underway in the Capital, Lilongwe.

 

More details to follow shortly

