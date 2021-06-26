Breaking: Malawi holds first Gay pride parade

Malawi is today hosting the first ever gay parade as part of the Pride Month celebration.

The event, a show of resilience against antigay laws in one of the most homophobic countries in the world is underway in the Capital, Lilongwe.

More details to follow shortly

Breaking: Malawi hosts first ever gay parade. The parade is currently underway in Lilongwe. The first gay couple that openly came out was sentenced to 14 years. More details at: https://t.co/RQEcKR40Dv

#PrideMonth2021 #pride #Pride2021 pic.twitter.com/oHE7JpF2S0 — Malawi24 (@Malawi24) June 26, 2021