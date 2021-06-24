ACB suspends awarding of MAREP contracts

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has stopped Ministry of Energy from awarding contracts for the supply of MAREP Phase 9 materials.

According to a statement from ACB, the bureau has received complaints alleging irregularities and suspected corruption surrounding the procurement process of the materials under MAREP 9.

“The ACB has instituted investigations into the matter. Following the restriction notice, the Ministry of Energy is therefore restricted from proceeding with award of contract until the ACB has concluded the investigation or lifted the restriction notice,” reads part of the statement signed by Principal Public Relations Officer Egrita Ndala.

MAREP started in 1980 and eight phases of the programme have been implemented so far. This involved extending power distribution lines to district administration centres, major trading centres, tobacco growing areas and the development of the 4.5 Mega Watt Wovwe Hydroelectric Power Plant.

The objective of MAREP is to increase access to electricity for people in peri-urban and rural areas as part of Government’s effort to reduce poverty, transform rural economies, improve productivity and improve the quality of social services according to the Rural Electrification Act, 2004.