Castel gives Chakwera Malawi Gin

Castel Malawi has sent bottles of Malawi Gin to Malawi’s President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, and Vice President Saulos Chilima.

A picture of the two bottles of gin, one labelled Dr Saulos Chilima and another labelled Dr Lazarus Chakwera, has been shared on social media.

Castel in recent weeks has been sending bottles of gin to popular Malawians including musicians and social media influencers.

The move is believed to be a marketing gimmick on the part of Castel which also produces non-alcoholic beverages.

The gift to Chakwera has surprised people on social media since Chakwera is a Reverend who led one of Malawi’s biggest Pentecostal churches before he joined politics.

“Akanawapatsako squash koma (They should have given him Squash),” said one person.

Some social media users, however, claimed that Chakwera is no longer a church leader since he joined politics.