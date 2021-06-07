God cursed Malawi because Mutharika remarried

Prophet Austin Liabunya claims that God did not want Malawi President Peter Mutharika to remarry. The prophet claims Malawi is currently under a curse because of the 2014 marriage vows APM exchanged with Gertrude Mutharika.

Liabunya made the remarks during an interview with Zodiak TV broadcast on Sunday.

“Malawi was punished because Former President Peter Mutharika remarried in 2014,” Liabunya told host Joab Frank Chakhaza.

Mutharika married his wife Gertrude Mutharika days after Mutharika won the 2014 presidential elections.

Liabunya said he prophesied about Mutharika’s victory in the 2014 presidential elections. He added that he met Mutharika before the elections to tell him about conditions that needed to be fulfilled for Mutharika to sustain his presidency.

In a prophecy delivered during the interview, Liabunya said President Lazarus Chakwera and Vice President Saulos Chilima wo won the 2020 elections after uniting under the Tonse Alliance will be involved in a bitter split before the 2025 presidential elections.

“Tonse is going to end very soon. After that, there will be a very big fight in the next elections because it will be a close fight between the head of state and his vice,” said Liabunya.

He, however, said if the condition for the prophecy is broken, the prophecy may not happen. Liabunya refused to reveal the condition saying he is yet to communicate the same to the person wo is meant to receive the message.

Challenged by Chakhaza that he was making a statement that would be correct regardless of what happens, Liabunya said prophecies involving many people most of the times have conditions.

He also claimed that his prophecy about elections in Zambia did not come to pass because conditions were not fulfilled.

Last month, Liabunya asked people to pray for former president Joyce Banda saying there is a person who wants to kill her.