Malawi Army soldier dies in Uganda

A Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier aged 42 who was on a peacekeeping mission in Democratic Republic of Congo has died at a hospital in Uganda.

The soldier has been identified as Corporal Maxwell Nyirenda.

Acting Public Information Officer Major Emmanuel Kelvin Mlelemba said Nyirenda died after a short illness on Saturday at International Hospital Kampala (IHK) in Uganda where he was receiving treatment after being referred from Goma in DRC.

“Malawi Defence Force has lost a fine young man who was courageous, hardworking, and disciplined. We greatly mourn his death and his family has been informed accordingly,” Mlelemba said in a statement.

Nyirenda’s remains will be repatriated once United Nations procedures are completed.

Nyirenda was based at Parachute Battalion in Salima and hailed from Chisovya Village, Traditional Authority Chikulamayembe in Rumphi.

His death comes weeks after Lance Corporal Chitenji Kamanga, who was also on a peacekeeping mission in DRC, was killed in an ambush last month.