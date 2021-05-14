Dozens of Malawi citizens nabbed at Beitbridge Border Post

The Department of Immigration’s Compliance and Enforcement Unit has intercepted 25 Malawian border jumpers who were travelling to South Africa.

An official from the department told the Zimbabwean media that this was part of the clampdown on border jumping and smuggling along the boundary with South Africa.

Among those arrested, 16 had passports that were not stamped at any immigration office, while the rest were undocumented persons.

The immigrants were reportedly travelling in an intercity bus after skipping the border into Zimbabwe via Nyamapanda.

The Acting Regional Immigration Officer in charge of Beitbridge Mr Trustworth Manatsire said the Malawians were apprehended at a local service station at around 4AM.

“We have since handed the group to the police pending further investigations and prosecution.

“As a department, we want to warn syndicates involved in this human smuggling activity that they will face the full wrath of the law. We are not relenting,” said Mr Manatsire.

Border Authorities have since the beginning of the Covid-19 induced lockdown been clamping down on the illegal movement of people across the port of entry to minimize the spread of the virus.

In the last two months, over 100 Malawians were intercepted either skipping the border into Zimbabwe from South Africa or vice versa.