MCP starts blowing money: Spends million on fleet of cars

Malawi Congress Party (MCP), one of the parties in the ruling Tonse Alliance, has spent millions of Kwacha on a fleet of cars.

The party has bought pickups which have been parked at the MCP headquarters in Lilongwe but are yet to be branded.

According to reports, the eight vehicles have been imported from South Africa and each vehicle cost about K25 million.

Malawians have since questioned how the party has managed to buy the vehicles. There are claims that the MCP, which was an opposition party for 26 years, has suddenly become rich.

However, MCP parliamentarian Ezekiel Ching’oma says the party recently got proceeds from the 2009 sale of land where Game complex is located in Lilongwe and it has used the money to buy the vehicles.

“The party has used its own resources, in this case, proceeds from the sale of its land (Game Complex), for procuring vehicles. The party has departed from the culture by other political parties which buy vehicles using public funds and get them registered under individual personal names,” said Ching’oma who is also MCP deputy publicity secretary.