Vehicle forfeited to Govt over charcoal smuggling

A Fuso Fighter which was used for illegal transportation of charcoal has been forfeited to the Malawi Government.

Kasungu first grade magistrate court has ordered that the vehicle Registration number BB45 should be handed over to the government.

The vehicle was used by Julius Time aged 41 and Imedi John to illegally transport charcoal. The two were found guilty and convicted of possession on charcoal without licence and trafficking of forest produce without licence.

The court has since sentenced Time and Imedi John both from Mangochi to 30 and 24 months or pay a fine of K200,000 and K100,000 respectively in connection to the offense.

Earlier this month, the Department of Forestry said there has been an increase in the prosecution of crimes against individuals involved in various forestry crimes.

Director of Forestry in the Ministry of Forestry and Natural Resources Dr. Clement Chilima attributed to the increase cordial working relationship the department has developed with the Judiciary.