DPP concerned over campaign of hate against Mutharika

The opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has expressed worry over what it calls a campaign of hate against former President Arthur Peter Mutharika which the party says is aimed at undermining Mutharika’s integrity.

DPP spokesperson Brown Mpinganjira has released a statement today in reaction to a news story under the headline “State House Paid APM Contractor K247m”.

In the story, contractor Bonongwe explained that although he was also contracted to construct Mutharika’s private residence, he was paid the K274 million for renovation works at state residences.

According to Mpinganjira, the contractor renovated Mtunthama State Residence, Kamuzu Palace and constructed new offices as well as accommodation facilities for Sanjika Palace.

Mpinganjira then condemned the publisher of the story for using a headline that suggests that Bonongwe was paid by State House for construction of Mutharika’s private house.

“President Mutharika is loved by many Malawians and enjoys public respect as a man of high integrity. It is therefore unacceptable that someone must engage in an unreasonable campaign of hate to satisfy their malicious and evil desire to undermine President Mutharika’s integrity and good reputation,” said Mpinganjira.

He further stated that Mutharika refutes all allegations attempting to connect State House projects and his personal business in their entirety.

Mutharika who ruled Malawi from 2014 to 2020 currently lives at his private residence in Mangochi.