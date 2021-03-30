Chakwera remembers Flames

Failure is an orphan, success has many fathers. State President Lazarus Chakwera has remembered the Malawi national football team, The Flames, after their inspiring win over Uganda national football team, Cranes. This was hours after he left them in his Sunday address.

In a message coming hours after the match at Kamuzu stadium, Chakwera congratulated the team that has qualified for the African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.

“The first lady and I would like to send our warm and hearty congratulations to the Malawi National Football Team,” reads the statement from Chakwera.

In the statement, Chakwera has also expressed pleasure with the qualification of the team to the Afcon finals.

However, Chakwera’s message has been questioned by other quarters who noted that Chakwera omitted a mention of the team in his Sunday address.

When he addressed the nation on Sunday, Chakwera made no mention of the Flames’ decider match that was only hours away.