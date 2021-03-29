Obama’s grandmother dies

Sarah Onyango Obama, the grandmother of former United States President Barack Obama, has died at the age of 99 in Kenya.

Onyango Obama, a matriarch of the Obama family, was the third wife of Obama’s grandfather Hussein Obama.

Her daughter Marsat Onyango said Obama has died this morning at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral hospital in Kisumu.

“She was a philanthropist who mobilised funds to pay school fees for the orphans,” he said.

Kenya’s The Standard reported that Mama Sarah will be buried tomorrow morning according to Muslim religious customs at her home in Kogelo.

President Uhuru Kenyatta in his condolence message described Obama as an icon of family values and a philanthropist whose contribution to the progress of the Kenyan nation shall be dearly missed.

As a philanthropist, Obama for decades assisted children with food, medical supplies, school fees and uniforms.

Barrack Obama in his memoir, “Dreams from My Father.” Referred to Mama Sarah as “Granny” and said they struggled to communicate during his 1988 trip to Kenya.