Mzuzu resident told to stop noise pollution when holding prayers at home

The Mzuzu City Council has told a resident to stop making noise when holding prayers at his house following complaints from neighbours.

This is contained in a letter dated March 10 which the Mzuzu City Council wrote Mr Mangani who is a resident of Chimaliro.

In the letter signed by Assistant Health and Social Services officer Mabvuto Lupwayi, the council said it received complaints from Mangani’s neighbours about the levels of noise which were coming from Mangani’s house during prayers.

The council on March 9 carried out an inspection at the premises where it was discovered that Mangani had been conducting prayers on daily basis and noise was being produced through singing and dancing.

“This scenario has made life difficult for your fellow residents as noise coming from your house (from prayers) is too much and unbearable.

“It is against this background that you are advised to stop making noise with immediate effect,” reads part of the letter.

According to the council, the law bars such noise as stipulated in the Malawi Public Health Act and the Mzuzu City by-laws.

The council has since asked the Mzuzu Police Station to ensure that Mangani is complying with the laws.

