Sisters re-unite: Tabitha joins Temwa’s Wuhan Jiangda on two-year deal

Malawi National Women’s Team Captain Tabitha Chawinga has signed a two-year deal with 2020 Chinese Women’s Super League Champions Wuhah Jiangda, reuniting with her sister Temwa.

This will be the first time in seven years for the two sisters to play in the same team, after they formed a formidable role at DD Sunshine some years ago.

Breaking the news on her official Facebook account, Tabitha said she decided to part ways with her former club Jiangsu Sunning after the sponsors Jiangsu Sunning Group of Companies stopped sponsoring the team.

“Finally I have flown back to China to start pre-season training with the new team, the 2020 Chinese Women’s Super League Champions, Wuhan Jiangda.”

“After the Jiangsu Sunning group of companies have stopped sponsoring the Jiangsu football teams, I mutually parted ways with them and agreed terms with Wuhan Jiangda for 2 years with option of extension,” reads part of her statement.

She further revealed that her sister will join the pre-season training next week due to travel complications as her flight was delayed.

“Wuhan Jiangda is the team which my sister Temwa plays for and she will be joining me in a week’s time after her travel was delayed due to air ticket complications,” she added.

The former Kvarnsveden FC forward then expressed her delight to team up with her sister, saying she was really looking forward to playing alongside her and the new teammates.

“I am looking forward to teaming up with my sister and new teammates. The new season starts probably next month.”

I am thankful for Jiangsu Sunning for the platform and everything when I first came to China. I won many team and individual trophies with them,” she concluded.