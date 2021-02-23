Teachers raise tough questions on risk allowances

Teachers in the country may not proceed prodding for risk allowances if some of their questions can be addressed adequately and soberly, they say.

In a WhatsApp panel discussion monitored by this reporter, the disgruntled teachers describe as astounding that government has decided to shun them only on the issue of risk allowances.

“Well, if we don’t deserve risk allowances it means our work environment is not risky. Why then were schools closed?” Asked Zebron Msiska, one of the teachers in the WhatsApp group.

“And, what is the rationale for giving prison warders risk allowances as if they’re attending to Covid patients?” Queried Amos Banda, another teacher in the group.

George Mwaza questioned why should the teachers be forced to adhere to Covid public health guidelines, like putting on face masks at school, if they are not at risk?

“If we’re not at risk, then why should we be forced to be putting on face masks and washing hands frequently?

Teachers working for the Government in the country are holding an industrial action in form of a stay away to implore government to give them risk allowances.

Led by their mother body, the Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM), the educators have vowed to chalk down till their grievances are addressed.

On Monday, the union had a lengthy meeting with the Ministry of Education officials at the Bingu convention center which bordered on the same issue.

Unfortunately, the two couldn’t reach to an agreement as the government side only disclosed it had committed the issue to the taskforce on Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the industrial action by the teachers has entered the second day across the country.

Spot check findings show that in other schools, teachers and Learners have not even reported for duties and classes respectively today.

In other schools, learners were spotted loitering around without being attended to.

The learners have been off the schools for five weeks after government closed them amid Covid surge in early February