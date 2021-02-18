Youth workers trained on use of emergency contraceptive pills

Stakeholders responsible for distributing family planning methods in Phalombe have been trained on the use of the emergency contraceptive pills to promote proper usage in the district which registered 3,000 teenage pregnancies last year.

Family Planning Coordinator for Phalombe, Ganizani Paul, said during a one-day long training organized by Phalombe Youth Arms Organization (PYAO) that there is need to promote usage of the pills among youths.

He said his office is aiming at reducing teenage pregnancies during this Covid-19 pandemic’s second wave as the district in the first wave last year registered over 3000 teenage pregnancies.

“As you may also be aware, the spike in pregnancies during the first wave of COVID-19, was largely due to non-availability of this method at community level and I am sure this will ensure increased usage by youths in the communities, averting unwanted pregnancies in the long run,” he said.

Among other trained people are nurses, Youth Community Based Distribution Agents (YCBDAs) Health Surveillance Assistants and clinicians.

Mphatso Chabira who is YCBDA for Group Village Head Bokosi said the pills have been on the high demand by the youths especially girls and because of the training now they will be able to serve them.

“Now that were are trained we’ll be able to help our fellow youths as in the past some were buying in the pharmacies and for those who did not have money then there was nothing they could do,” said Chabira.

Executive Director for PYAO, Vincent Thom, said all the distribution agents of the emergency pills in the district will be trained so that they should be providing proper information to those who’ll be needing to use them.