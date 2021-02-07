HRDC demands accountability on K6.2 billion Covid funds

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has demanded Tonse Alliance Government to provide the nation with a detailed expenditure report for the K6.2 billion COVID-19 funds.

In a statement on Saturday, HRDC Chairperson Gift Trapence said they have received several queries, concerns and tip-offs from the public bordering on the need for Department of Disaster Management (DODMA) to account on how it is used K6.2 billion COVID-19 funds that were released in August 2020.

President Lazarus Chakwera last month said K60 million was used to facilitate planning meetings and monitoring and evaluation visits countrywide, K535 million to facilitate return of Malawians, K580 million for joint border patrols and K72 million to sensitize the public on the increased risks and evigender-based violence during the pandemic, as well as to support victims and their families with materials and cash transfers.

Trapence in the statement wondered how K580 million was spent on border patrols, saying some areas in the North such as Songwe in Chitipa and several other borders have never had patrols since July 2020.

He reminded DODMA and other public institutions to come clear on the issue for public trust.

“While we applaud government for its effort in fighting COVID-19, we, as HRDC, are disappointed over failure to account for the resources through giving the citizens of this country a detailed account on how they have spent the resources”, he explained

“They hold and use these funds on behalf of the public and it is to the same public that is demanding accountability”, he said.