College student commits suicide in Mponela

A 21-year-old college student hanged himself yesterday in his brother’s house at Mponela in Dowa.

The student Leonard Chibwe was studying at Getway College in Mangochi.

Deputy publicist for Mponela police station sergeant Macpatson Msadala has confirmed and said the incident occurred on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at around 4pm at Mdyambuzi Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mponela in the district.

Msadala said that Chibwe hanged himself using a rope which was used to draw water from a well within the compound.

“It has been reported that earlier in the morning, Chibwe, who has not left any suicide note, visited his girlfriend and it was sad to find out that he had committed suicide in the afternoon.

“After receiving the report, police officers rushed the scene with a clinician from Mponela Rural Hospital who after postmortem pronounced that he died of suffocation secondary to hanging,” said Msadala.

Meanwhile, efforts to establish motives of the suicide are in progress.

Chibwe was a second year student studying Human Resources Management and he was originally from Kamamchenjeza Village in the area of Traditional Authority Vutsojere in Ntchisi District.