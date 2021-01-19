Coronavirus: 557 new cases recorded in Malawi

Malawi on Monday registered 557 new COVID-19 cases, 44 new recoveries and seven new deaths.

Two of the new deaths are from Zomba, and one each from Balaka, Blantyre, Lilongwe, Nkhata Bay, and Mangochi districts.

All new cases are locally transmitted infections: 231 from Blantyre, 147 from Lilongwe, 70 from Neno, 24 from Ntcheu, 14 from Mwanza, 13 from Chitipa, 10 from Karonga, seven from Thyolo, six from Kasungu, four each from Balaka, Dowa, Ntchisi, and Rumphi, three each from Chiradzulu, Mulanje, and Nkhata Bay, two each from Mchinji, Nkhotakota, Phalombe, and Zomba, and one each Machinga and Salima districts.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 13,027 cases including 321 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 2.5%). Of these cases, 1,851 are imported infections and 11,176 are locally transmitted.

A total of 6,036 cases have now recovered, 134 were lost to follow-up, and 76 are still being investigated to ascertain their outcome.

This brings the total number of active cases to 6,416. Of the active cases 162 are currently admitted: 63 in Blantyre at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, 58 in Lilongwe, seven in Mzimba North, four each in Karonga, Kasungu, Mulanje, and Zomba, three each in Mangochi and Balaka, two each from Mzimba South, Dowa, Nkhotakota, Dedza, and Rumphi and one each in Mchinji and Thyolo.

A total of 110,214 tests, have been conducted in the country so far.