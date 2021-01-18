Cattle rustlers rescued from angry mob in Lilongwe

Two men accused of stealing cattle were on Sunday rescued by Lumbadzi Police officers from a mob which wanted to set them ablaze.

The incident happened on Sunday morning at Chitedze Village in the area of Traditional Authority M’bang’ombe in Lilongwe.

Lumbadzi police station publicist sergeant Felix Kwinyani said it is alleged that the duo have been stealing cattle in the area hence the angry community members arrested them and wanted to burn them with petrol at Chimwaza trading Centre in Dowa.

Kwinyani said: “Upon receiving information from well-wishers and police rushed to the scene and managed to rescue the two suspected cattle rustlers from the mob.

“The irate villagers started pelting stones at the officers and their vehicle,” said Kwinyani.

So far the two have been heavily assaulted and are currently receiving medical treatment at Area 25 Health Centre and Kamuzu Central Hospital respectively but are under arrest.

No one has been arrested in connection to violence but police are still investigating the issue.

Lumbadzi Police has since condemned mob justice act and has advised people to take all suspects to police regardless of the suspected offences.