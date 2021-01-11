Police impound 10 motorcycles in Mangochi

In a bid to reduce road accidents this year, Mangochi Police Traffic section has embarked on intensive traffic checks which has led to 10 motorcycles being impounded over road traffic act violations.

The 10 motorcycles have been impounded for offences of uninsured motorcycle, unregistered motorcycle and because motorcyclists were riding without licence and crash helmet.

The initiative rolled out on January 10, 2021 at Monkey-Bay road and Bakili Muluzi and Arthur Peter Mutharika Highways.

Mangochi police station deputy publicist Sub-Inspector Amina Daudi said the team which was led by the Station Traffic Officer, Inspector Rhodes Chitera, manned the said places to ensure that road users are following road safety measures.

“The team targeted motorcyclists since most of them are losing their lives due to negligence,” said Daudi.

She added: “During 2020 festive season, four motorcyclists were among the eight people who lost their lives in the road accidents which occurred in the district.”

The motorcyclists will appear before the court to answer the charges after paperwork is completed.

The Station will continue with the initiative which will also target motorists in order to bring sanity in the roads of the lake shore in the district.