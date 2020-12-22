Boy aged 15 found hanging from tree in Nkhata Bay

By Topson Banda

A 15-year-old boy was on Monday found hanging from a tree at Mpamba in Nkhata Bay.

The deceased has been identified as Julius Mkandawire.

According to Nkhata Bay Police publicist Kondwani James, on December 21, 2020 the boy’s parents left home to different destinations for different purposes.

They left at home the young boy and his brother safe and happy.

Later in the evening, after a long day of playing with friends, the boy went back home together with his 19-year-old brother Timothy Mkandawire.

A moment later, Timothy went to a nearby shop to buy some airtime.

When he returned home, he heard strange screaming behind the house and he rushed to the place to see what was happening, only to find his brother hanging in a tree while battling for his life.

He managed to untie him from the tree but it was too late to serve his life.

Soon after receiving reports, Nkhata Bay police officers rushed to the scene and took the victim to Nkhata Bay District Hospital for death confirmation and postmortem.

An autopsy done at the hospital shows that Julius died due to strangulation and the police suspect no foul play.

Meanwhile, further interrogations are underway to establish the cause of the suicide.

The deceased hailed from Timbiri Village in the area of Traditional Authority Timbiri in Nkhata Bay District.