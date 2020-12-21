Mkaka meets Somaliland’s president Bihi

Malawi Minister of Foreign Affairs Eisenhower Mkaka over the weekend held talks with Somaliland President Muse Bihi.

The two met at the Somaliland presidency in Hargeisa on Saturday.

Mkaka during the visit was accompanied by Mr Martin Tom and William Bambi from Malawi’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and is responsible for Africa and the Middle East.

The two discussed ways of strengthening the relations between the two countries

Speaking during the meeting, Bihi expressed concern that Somaliland and its people are yet to receive their full recognition in Africa and the world despite fulfilling the necessary requirements.

On his part, the Malawian Foreign Minister conveyed his greetings from the President of Malawi Lazarus Chakwera to the Somaliland leader. Mkaka also thanked Bihi for welcoming him warmly.

During the visit, Mkaka and the Malawian delegation met with various branches of government to observe Somaliland’s progress and democracy.

Somaliland is a self-declared country which is internationally recognized as part of Somalia.

The country declared independence in 1991 and has as a working political system, government institutions, a police force and its own currency.