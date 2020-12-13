Public urged to adhere to safety measures during rainy season

Police have appealed to the public to adhere to safety precautions to avoid drowning or being struck by lightning during the rainy season.

The appeal comes to remind the public during engagements such as farming which exposes humans to risk of harm from natural events such as lightning.

Deputy publicist of Mangochi police station Sub-Inspector Amina Daudi has advised the general public to pay attention to weather conditions and forecasts, allowing time to plan for threatening weather and react appropriately.

“The public should know that the safest place to be during a thunderstorm is inside a well-constructed building away from conducting elements such as water and electrical wires or devices.

“Parents and guardians are reminded not to allow their children play outside or near water bodies and also not to leave them unattended when going to the farms,” said Daudi.

Daudi further urged fishermen to avoid going into waters when it is raining and those who use pit-latrine toilets are advised to check properly before using it to avoid falling inside.

However, in order to avoid drowning incidents, the public is advised to avoid swimming, crossing or playing near water bodies which are full.

During 2019 rainy season, Mangochi Police recorded three deaths due to lightning strikes and 2 people drowned.