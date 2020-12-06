Man on the move: Chakwera off to Zomba on Thursday

In contrary to his own campaign promises, President Lazarus Chakwera will be in the old capital city Zomba on Thursday to once again be crowned chancellor of a public University.

According to a statement, Chakwera will be installed as Chancellor of the University of Malawi on Thursday 10 December 2020 before presiding over a graduation of students from the disbanding University.

Previously, the University had announced that it would not hold a graduation due to the coronavirus. The decision was met by resistance from the graduands who threatened to take to the streets over the graduation. The University bowed down to pressure and will be holding the graduation on Thursday.

The graduation features in the endless journeys of President Chakwera who has come under criticism for always being on the road or the air.

On Saturday, a columnist came hard on the President’s appetite for travel calling him ‘Vilemi Dazi’. State House refused to disclose the amount that Chakwera spends on his trips after it was revealed that the President had travelled with an entourage of at least 65 people to South Africa.