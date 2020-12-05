Raiply pledges to continue sponsoring Volleyball

Raiply Malawi Limited has pledged to continue sponsoring the National Volleyball Tournament which is organized by Volleyball Association of Malawi (VAM).

The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Chrishna Das, made the remarks during the prize presentation ceremony of 2020 Raiply National Volleyball Championship in Mzuzu.

He said the company is committed to assisting government in developing different sporting activities including volleyball.

“We have always enjoyed partnership with various stakeholders in the development of sports mainly volleyball which we have assisted for more than a decade, we are still around and we shall continue sponsoring the sport,” Das said.

In his remarks, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Sports and Youth Oliver Kumbambe said it is the wish of government to improve all sporting disciplines in the country including volleyball.

“Let me thank Raiply Malawi Limited for its continued sponsoring volleyball which complements government’s effort in improving sports in the country,” Kumbambe said.

Volleyball Association of Malawi (VAM) out-going president, Jappie Mhango, thanked government for creating a conducive environment for the development of sports in the country.

“We are happy that we have this tournament happening again when we all had lost hope because of the covid-19 pandemic, but when we approached the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) he accepted our request under the strict measures of covid-19.

“It is indeed over 10 years when Raiply started sponsoring the Volleyball national tournament, we started small and now we have grown big through the sponsorship that Raiply is giving,” Mhango said.

Mhango added that the participation in this year’s championship of teams from across the country is a clear indication that volleyball is developing even in rural areas.

However, he confirmed that he will not contest on his seat as president of VAM at this year’s Association’s elective general assembly slated for next weekend saying he has done his part and he wants others with new ideas to develop it further.

The 2020 Raiply National Tournament was played from Friday 27 to 29 November at Katoto Sports complex in Mzuzu, where 20 teams participated

Moyale Barracks managed to defend Championship in men category beating their rivals Kamuzu Barracks. The winners pocketed K700 thousand while Kamuzu Barracks went home with K500 thousand. Third placed Karonga Spikers received K300 thousand.

In ladies’ category, Blue Eagles ladies and Kamuzu Barracks ladies will replay their final game which was stopped due to darkness