Police hunting for people who abandoned human body parts at roadblock

Police in Mulanje have asked the general public to assist with information that may to arrest of criminals who abandoned human body parts at a roadblock in the district.

Mulanje Police Station Spokesperson Sub Inspector Gresham Ngwira said the fresh body parts are believed to be those of a person with albinism.

He said the two individuals who were on a motorbike, were stopped by police at the checkpoint near Mulanje golf club Tuesday night, November 17, 2020.

They quickly disappeared into a nearby tea plantation leaving behind their blue motorcycle with a travelling bag strapped on its cargo area.

“Police in the district is requesting all with information that may lead to the identification of the body and arresting of the criminals to furnish them the soonest and that privacy of their identities will be guaranteed,” said

Police have since condemned acts of violence against persons with albinism including exhuming their graves and have warned that all the perpetrators will face the wrath of the law.