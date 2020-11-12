Chakwera arrives in South Africa

President Lazarus Chakwera has arrived in South Africa and at the airport the Malawi leader was welcomed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Eisenhower Nduwa Mkaka and South Africa’s Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza.

Other officials at the airport included Gloria Bamusi who is acting High Commissioner of the Republic of Malawi to the Republic of South Africa.

During the two-day trip, Chakwera will have bilateral talks with His Excellency Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa.

Speaking just before departure at Kamuzu International Airport on Thursday morning, Chakwera described South Africa as a historic and strategic development partner to Malawi in a number of areas including trade.

He added that he will discuss with Ramaphosa unresolved labour issues for Malawians who worked in the mines three decades ago.

The Malawi Leader further said in his discussion with the South African President, they will also tackle issues of the welfare of Malawians living in South Africa.

The president is expected to return to Malawi tomorrow.

Chakwera who became president in June has already made four other foreign trips over the past few weeks, visiting Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Tanzania.